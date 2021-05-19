Marijuana use worsens our mental health crisis
To the Editor: Everyone, including the governor, seems surprised that New Hampshire has a mental health crisis. But the crisis will become even worse, because no one is addressing one of the major causes — marijuana use among our youth, as young as 8 years old.
Even without legalization, marijuana use by our youth is 26% higher than the national average. In Carroll County, it is 66% higher.
Why is marijuana causing mental health problems? Because today’s marijuana is 10 times stronger in THC than in the 1970s and 1980s. Marijuana today actually rewires the brain in youth and young adults under 25 creating psychosis (loss of reality), schizophrenia, violence, depression, suicide, and more.
Therefore, you have a mental health crisis as well as joblessness, homelessness, bullying, physical abuse to children, and aggravated assaults. Read the studies.
Couple that with lung cancer, heart attacks and strokes, and damaged immune systems, and marijuana becomes a death sentence, not a recreational drug. Look at the states that legalized marijuana years ago: Hawaii, California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado. Mental health problems and homelessness abound. One step is a statewide Drug Prevention campaign focused on marijuana, required under NH Law (Chapter 12J), but ignored by the NH Commission on Alcohol and Other Drugs and the NH Prevention Task Force. They spend millions every year! You haven’t seen their Drug Prevention ads because there are none. In 2017, Governor Chris Sununu said prevention “Stinks.” Four years later, prevention still stinks, governor.
BOB BATSON
Wolfeboro