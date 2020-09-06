Mask hypocrisy
To the Editor: In your recent editorial that masks in Manchester are not necessary you once again reveal your hypocrisy. For months you have repeatedly supported mask usage, criticized those who choose not to wear them, and have been silent about all the mask mandates being passed in New Hampshire.
Only when it comes to your publisher’s home town do you decide mask mandates are bad. Really? Or is it just a not in my backyard? Or are you like Nancy Pelosi, it’s OK to tell others to wear masks as long as you don’t have to wear one?
DAN MORIARTY
Orchard Avenue, Nashua