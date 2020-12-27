Mask up or stay home!
To the Editor: On Dec. 18, I found myself in the strange position of agreeing with a Union Leader editorial. I agree that masks should be worn to all in-person legislative meetings. Almost everyone can wear a mask or wear a plastic shield. Masks may not be 100% effective, but they do make a big difference. And, they are inexpensive and safe: even the biggest mask haters can’t come up with any side effects beyond hypoxia and anxiety attacks, neither of which is life-threatening.
COVID-19 is the biggest mass casualty event in our nation’s history with the exception of the Civil War: there are 300,000 dead and counting. New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch was one of them.
Recently, the daily COVID death total has often exceeded 3,000 a day. This is like having a 9/11 every day. And even if you don’t die, COVID is a horrible disease. Masking up is the least you can do.
I proposed a no-excuses mask mandate on Dec. 16 to the House Rules Committee. It was rejected by a party-line vote just seven days after Hinch’s death.
I thank Speakers Hinch and Steve Shurtleff for their leadership during the four post-pandemic House sessions that took place at UNH this summer. However, Hinch made one tragic error: he enabled the House’s mask refuseniks to run amok. The majority of representatives who understood the science behind the pandemic were forced to accommodate them. It should have been the other way around.
REP. TIMOTHY HORRIGAN
Durham