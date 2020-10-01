Remember those who died on USS Thresher
To the Editor: Thank you for the recent article on the demise of the USS Thresher. At that time, I was serving in the U.S. Navy and knew that my friend was aboard. Richard W. Jones EM2 was born in Nashua in 1941 and graduated from Milford High School, class of 1959. He was a good friend and classmate never to be forgotten. He was raised in the old colonial house by his parents who operated Twin Tows ski area near the bridge that crosses the Souhegan River on the way to Wilton. He never married. May he rest in peace
BRAD HUTTON
Bow