Remember those who died on USS Thresher

To the Editor: Thank you for the recent article on the demise of the USS Thresher. At that time, I was serving in the U.S. Navy and knew that my friend was aboard. Richard W. Jones EM2 was born in Nashua in 1941 and graduated from Milford High School, class of 1959. He was a good friend and classmate never to be forgotten. He was raised in the old colonial house by his parents who operated Twin Tows ski area near the bridge that crosses the Souhegan River on the way to Wilton. He never married. May he rest in peace

BRAD HUTTON

Bow

Thursday, October 01, 2020
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Monday, September 28, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: More infections won't solve COVID crisis

To the Editor: When he knew we were facing disaster, President Donald Trump told us COVID-19 was like the flu. Now, after the deaths of 200,000 Americans, the President announces his policy for defeating COVID. Trump's strategy is to let the virus run rampant throughout the nation until it d…

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Friday, September 25, 2020