To the Editor: I read the opinion piece “I want to invite a Republican to dinner” with great interest. The title suggested we would hear about a more productive approach to political discourse, and it even started out that way. But alas, it soon became clear it was actually about a distinction without a difference.

In his attempt to transcend partisanship and a polarized worldview, the author just traded one binary world view (Red/Blue) for another (Trump decrier/Trump supporter). To really get beyond the polarization of political discourse it is important to talk to the people that disagree with us, not just find a new classification for who agrees with us and who doesn’t. Perhaps I should invite a psychologist from Nelson to dinner and see how that goes.

ANDREW McMILLAN

Bedford

Saturday, June 13, 2020
Friday, June 12, 2020
Thursday, June 11, 2020
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Monday, June 08, 2020
Sunday, June 07, 2020
Friday, June 05, 2020
Thursday, June 04, 2020