To the Editor: I read the opinion piece “I want to invite a Republican to dinner” with great interest. The title suggested we would hear about a more productive approach to political discourse, and it even started out that way. But alas, it soon became clear it was actually about a distinction without a difference.
In his attempt to transcend partisanship and a polarized worldview, the author just traded one binary world view (Red/Blue) for another (Trump decrier/Trump supporter). To really get beyond the polarization of political discourse it is important to talk to the people that disagree with us, not just find a new classification for who agrees with us and who doesn’t. Perhaps I should invite a psychologist from Nelson to dinner and see how that goes.
ANDREW McMILLAN
Bedford