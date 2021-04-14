Mayor Craig has earned our continued support
To the Editor: Mayor Joyce Craig has been a great leader for the citizens of Manchester during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not easy leading the largest city in New Hampshire during normal times. Now, leading the largest city during the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new and unique challenges. Mayor Craig has risen to the occasion.
Mayor Craig strongly advocated for the residents of Manchester and worked with the governor and congressional delegation to secure the necessary funding and resources to fight the pandemic. The mayor knows how to get things done for the great city of Manchester.
I will be, again, a proud supporter of Mayor Craig when she announces her run for mayor of Manchester for her third term.
REP. HEIDI HAMER
Sylvester Street, Manchester