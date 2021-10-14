Manchester’s Craig making progress on homelessness
To the Editor: Mayor Joyce Craig is making progress in the fight against homelessness. As it stands today there are approximately 150 people experiencing homelessness on any given night in the city. While it is a small number, everyone in the Queen City should be able to sleep with a roof over their heads.
Mayor Craig is making progress in the fight to end homelessness by housing those on the streets and addressing the root causes. First off, in June, using the $43 million American Rescue Plan funds, Mayor Craig hired Schonna Green, a career homeless services professional who brings a wealth of experience to our city. Outreach is at an all-time high with professionals visiting and finding shelter for those living in encampments. Mayor Craig allocated $4.7 million of federal funds to build affordable housing. This comprehensive approach to addressing homelessness will one day create a Manchester without anyone living on the streets.
This issue is complex and folks experience homelessness for a variety of reasons. What is not complex, and frankly undeniable, is that Mayor Craig is making progress and guiding our city in the right direction when it comes to housing the unhoused.
To the Editor: It was truly comical to watch Senator Jeanne Shaheen question General Mark Milley during the recent hearings regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan. She questioned the rapid, unanticipated decline of the Afghan army, listened to a nonsensical response from the general and f…