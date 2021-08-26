To the Editor: Matthew 6:24 teaches us that “no slave can serve two masters.” There will always come a time when priorities diverge and we must decide where our true loyalty lies. This point has come for Shannon McGinley, as she tries to serve two communities with conflicting goals.
McGinley proudly serves on the board of trustees at The Derryfield School and as the executive director of Cornerstone Action. It is clear, though, that the missions of these two institutions are incompatible.
Derryfield recognizes the right of transgender students to be treated fully and lovingly as their souls declare, whether or not this matches their earthly bodies. Indeed, the chair of the board is justifiably proud of how Derryfield goes about “supporting students who are ready to socially transition and initiate a process to change their gender identity and access to athletics and activities.”
Cornerstone does not recognize these rights, and has in fact lobbied openly against transgender students’ “access to athletics” (nhcornerstone.org/tag/transgender). As the school renews and deepens its commitment to supporting and celebrating a diverse student body, it has become clear that McGinley cannot fully invest in Derryfield’s efforts to encourage, protect and celebrate all of its students while still pursuing Cornerstone’s efforts to restrict transgender identity expression. The two goals cannot be reconciled.
I call on McGinley, then, to drop the farce of claiming to serve two masters. Now is the time for her to decide and declare where her loyalty lies. I hope and pray that she will realize that Derryfield’s mission of inclusion is far more Christ-like than Cornerstone’s push for exclusion.
