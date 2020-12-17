‘Me’ generation adds to peril
To the Editor: The world has hated Americans for a very long time for various reasons. One reason has become clear since the pandemic. First, we’re selfish jerks. Would it kill you bikers, millennials, etc. to wear the damn mask? Would it kill you to stay home on the weekend? Maybe not, but it might kill an elderly or or immune deficient soul. But you don’t care do you?
All that matters is your freedom and needs. If only our so-called leaders had the courage to call you out instead of little old me. Yeah, looking at you Gov. Chris Sununu.
This was a time when this country should have stood together and the politicians worked on the best solutions for the country. But no, it’s all about partisan politics and the “me” generations.
Which brings me to my second point: stupid Americans. My guess is that if your reading this paper, you’re not an idiot. However, I dare you to ask your precious grandchild if they know who Ronald Reagan or Richard Nixon is. Or perhaps if they understand any of the amendments they’re whining about. Food for thought grandparents of nitwits. Good job.
RICHARD LeFRANCOIS
East Hampstead