Medicare Advantage
To the Editor: I was visiting with my retired grandmother and found out she is on a program called Medicare Advantage. I hadn’t realized there were different health care options for seniors. She informed me that she receives all the same benefits as traditional Medicare along with additional coverage, such as vision, dental, hearing, and it covers all her prescription drugs. With all the current discussion about federal healthcare programs I wanted to point out one that works and should continue.
Dan Hachy
Goffstown