Medicare Advantage

To the Editor: I was visiting with my retired grandmother and found out she is on a program called Medicare Advantage. I hadn’t realized there were different health care options for seniors. She informed me that she receives all the same benefits as traditional Medicare along with additional coverage, such as vision, dental, hearing, and it covers all her prescription drugs. With all the current discussion about federal healthcare programs I wanted to point out one that works and should continue.

Dan Hachy

Goffstown

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Monday, March 16, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: No virtue in disposing of the unborn

To the Editor: While watching Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York standing in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in support of a pro-choice rally where he threatened conservative justices - even stating "That they will pay the price" if they rule in favor of abortion restrictions - behind h…

Saturday, March 14, 2020
Friday, March 13, 2020
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Tuesday, March 10, 2020