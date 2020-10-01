Medicare enrollment is about to begin
To the Editor: The Medicare Annual Enrollment period starts Thursday, Oct. 15, and ends Monday, Dec. 7. This is the time to review and compare available Medicare plan options for 2021. This will help you see if you can find lower costs, additional coverage, or just make sure your current plan is still the best way to go.
Plans may change or remain the same. Now is a good time to look to see if and how your plan will change for 2021. You received an Annual Notice of Change from the insurance company in September. If you cannot locate it, call your member service phone number on the back of your member ID card.
After you have read the notice, decide if your current plan is still the best for your coverage needs. There may be another plan that works better for you.
ServiceLink of Hillsborough in Manchester and Nashua offers free, personalized Medicare counseling. If you would like assistance, call to schedule a telephone appointment. In Manchester call 644-2240, in Nashua call 598-4709, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
MICHELLE MAGARIAN
