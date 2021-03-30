Meet God halfway by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask
To the Editor: This week our Jewish compatriots celebrate Passover to remember the time God saved them from slavery in Egypt.
This is related in the book of Exodus in the Bible. While they were in the desert getting to the promised land, life was hard and they grumbled against God and Moses. God became frustrated and angry with them and sent seraph serpents, which bit them and they died.
People regretted grumbling and went to Moses to beg God to release them from this plague, or perhaps they might have called it a pandemic since it affected their entire world.
God told Moses to make a staff with a seraph serpent and when one was bitten if they looked at the staff they would be cured. And they were saved.
We have and are still suffering from the COVID-19 after a year. Did God cause it? No, he just allowed it to happen like he allows many bad things to happen. He is a good father who disciplines his children by allowing them to make mistakes and then rescuing them.
I expect millions prayed to their higher power to be rescued from COVID. But like in Exodus, our higher power doesn’t always answer as quickly or as we think he should. But he has answered. He blessed scientists with the intelligence to produce vaccines and quicker than anyone thought possible.
It’s up to us to stop this pandemic: continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and, most importantly, get vaccinated.
JEANNINE AUCOIN
Henniker