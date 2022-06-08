To the Editor: Consider how you might feel if you woke to find your home worth 15% less than when you went to bed. Amherst ZBA is currently considering approving a variance to enable building part of a mega warehouse. The applicant has provided a letter attesting the warehouse will have no negative impact on home prices nearby. There is no supporting data provided. This doesn’t pass the simple logic test that living next to a 24/7 trucking facility is as desirable as living next to a quiet stream and woodlands.
Reviewing scientific literature, the most authoritative study (bit.ly/394tFpe) suggests that properties within 800 feet of such dis-amenities experience a 15% reduction in value. The methodology used is time tested and recognized for valuations — the Hedonic Regression method. It is a rigorous test, in this case using as its key variable the incremental distances from the dis-amenity. To validate its results, they were run against over 200 municipalities for confirmation. Residences within a mile and a half of the proposed facility will be impacted. A rough calculation of the total impact is from eight to to 16 million dollars in confiscation of assets.
The ZBA seems predisposed to accepting the filed letter without serious interrogation of how it was produced. Please come to the next ZBA meeting on Jun 21st at 7 p.m. or email your opinion to nstrong (at) amherstnh.gov.
To the Editor: There's a worldwide post-pandemic supply chain problem that's driving up prices. As people seek a new normal, their demand for all kinds of goods and services pressure supplies; many are still stuck in various bottlenecks. Yet gun sales in America are breaking records as gun m…
To the Editor: My colleague Mike Moffett made a misleading statement about the demise of UNH's baseball program in a recent op-ed. He claims the program was eliminated "in the wake of Title IX" (the federal law guaranteeing gender equality in all educational activities, including high school…