Mental health care still being swept under rug

To the Editor: Whatever happened to “Live Free or Die”? Freedom-lovers, Republican, Democrat, and undeclared alike, are appalled by Gov. Chris Sununu’s efforts to force hospitals to use their emergency rooms to board psychiatric patients they are not equipped to handle. This violates the rights of the hospitals, their patients who are there for emergency medical treatment, and the psychiatric patients themselves. We as a society, and the government as our representative, have a duty to handle this problem. Hospital emergency rooms are not the place to provide mental health treatment. Experts say treatment in the community, with psychiatric hospitals as a last resort, is the solution. Long-term living in an emergency room is not a part of it.

