To the Editor: Whatever happened to “Live Free or Die”? Freedom-lovers, Republican, Democrat, and undeclared alike, are appalled by Gov. Chris Sununu’s efforts to force hospitals to use their emergency rooms to board psychiatric patients they are not equipped to handle. This violates the rights of the hospitals, their patients who are there for emergency medical treatment, and the psychiatric patients themselves. We as a society, and the government as our representative, have a duty to handle this problem. Hospital emergency rooms are not the place to provide mental health treatment. Experts say treatment in the community, with psychiatric hospitals as a last resort, is the solution. Long-term living in an emergency room is not a part of it.
Forcing them to stay there instead of getting them appropriate treatment is only interfering with the hard work health care professionals are doing to take care of true emergencies. When you go to the emergency room, you will have a harder time getting the care you need.
Gov. Sununu is shirking his responsibility, seizing private property for government use, and providing substandard care for the mentally ill. And he says the hospitals are the bad guys!
The state has neglected mental health care for decades and now is just trying to sweep it under the rug. Our government should be providing treatment for people with mental illnesses, not forcing others to hide its mistakes.