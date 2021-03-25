Mental health programs can break through the stigma
To the Editor: Imagine you are at a playground with your child and suddenly they come over to you crying in pain, but there’s no visual injury. You go through the regular channels, first urgent care then the primary care doctor. There are no answers, and there is a long waitlist to have your child seen. You feel hopeless that you can’t help.
I will never forget the day that my daughter told me that she felt suicidal. All of a sudden, I was trying to acquire services to save her life and was able to get her into children’s behavioral health quickly. A year later she did end up trying to take her life. We were already in services by then and had supports in place that helped navigate that terrible time. During her time in children’s behavioral health programs, she has acquired tools to help during darker days. I can’t imagine what it would have been like without these services.
From my personal experience with my daughter and working with Head Start programs, I know there is a stigma around mental health. The negative stigma around reaching out for help can impair a child’s chance at getting the help they need to grow and learn.
To help these issues we need to build a strong framework for behavioral health services to reach the needs of New Hampshire children and families. This is why I strongly advocate that lawmakers fully fund Children’s Behavioral Health programs and the Student Loan Repayment Program.
HEATHER McKINNON
Concord