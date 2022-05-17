To the Editor: On December 4, 2021, a mom called 911 because her 25-year-old son was suicidal and the police were dispatched. Sadly, the encounter escalated. When that son, Jacob Gasbarro, pulled out an Airsoft pellet gun, an officer mistook it for a real gun and shot him.
While Mr. Gasbarro survived, this incident shouldn’t have happened and possibly wouldn’t have had a mobile crisis response team (MCRT) responded. MCRTs provide 24/7 behavioral crisis support and can arrive within 15 minutes of a call. They can help deescalate crises, perform mental health evaluations, and refer individuals to psychological services for treatment. MCRT dispatch teams include a licensed clinician, peer support specialist, and, if needed, a police officer trained in crisis intervention. If needed, MCRT can call additional police backup.
Luckily, as of January 2022, the 911 dispatch system has changed and can better connect New Hampshire citizens to the services they need. If you call 911 about a mental health crisis, you will be transferred to the N.H. Rapid Response Access Point, a 24/7 statewide crisis line. In 95% of cases, mental health professionals handle your call over the phone. When they can’t, MCRT could come for in-person crisis support. With these changes, Granite Staters should feel more comfortable calling 911 when in a mental health crisis. Now it is easier, faster, and more straightforward to connect with mental health professionals and an MCRT, and they could prevent future escalations like this one.