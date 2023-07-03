To the Editor: I recently read the letter to the editor opposing the ban of menthol tobacco products and I wanted to respond with some important facts.
As a young college student, I know firsthand how flavored tobacco affects kids. While the impact of this proposal cannot be said for certain, several conditions exist that justify the need to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.
Tobacco usage is the number one cause of preventable death in the United States. While traditional cigarette usage has decreased within the last several years, flavored tobacco products are the secret to keeping tobacco companies profitable. They use flavored products to target and addict kids.
Of course, not all kids are targeted the same. Black Americans, Native Americans and the LGBTQ community have been targeted at disproportionate rates. For decades, tobacco companies have targeted the Black community with predatory marketing and, as a result, 85% of Black smokers use menthol cigarettes and Black Americans die at higher rates from tobacco-related diseases.
Banning tobacco products would not stop everyone from consuming menthol flavored tobacco products. The true value in the ban is that it sends a message to the public that the government, public health organizations and equity groups do not support these products, nor the disproportionate impacts that they have, especially on kids in America.
A ban is not a permanent solution to the problem. However, given the situation that we find ourselves in, I believe it is a step in the right direction.