Menthol cigarette ban more harm than good
To the Editor: This past year the Biden-Harris administration moved forward a proposal to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes. This may sound great at first but would have numerous unintended consequences.
Prohibition has traditionally driven consumers towards illicit markets, and restricting access to menthol cigarettes could lead to a rise in an illicit trade, where unregulated and potentially more harmful products flourish.
Illicit products are a threat to public health because they lack quality control measures, standard health regulations, and may contain even more dangerous substances. We have seen recently that illegal disposable e-cigarettes from China have contained harmful chemicals and even some that are laced with fentanyl.
A menthol ban also disproportionately affects historically marginalized communities. Studies have shown menthols are more popular among demographic groups like African Americans and the LGBTQ+ community. Banning menthol cigarettes could create more disparities in enforcement, contributing to unequal criminalization of specific populations. Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump has stated that the Biden-Harris administration banning menthol cigarettes would be “creating another pretextual reason for the police to have interactions that lead to Black people being convicted felons, or even worse.”
Strong regulations already exist. We have strict age restrictions and have comprehensive health warnings. A blanket ban would put consumers at risk and target vulnerable populations. I hope our federal delegation will press the Biden-Harris administration to go back and get this right — we need them enforcing the regulations on the books, not creating new ones that do more harm than good.
MARCUS SCOTT
Freshwater Center, Nashua
