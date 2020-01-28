Merrimack safety
To the Editor: As a taxpayer, I often think about our safety. I see the police and fire department want more people as they get too many calls to the south side of town. There are at least 5 hotels or apartments and a mall in a 5 mile circle. A new fire station was turned down on the south side, yet the fire department is over here at the mall almost every week. The equipment has to come from central. The town has no money for safety, yet plenty for a school system that keeps getting lower grades on the national tests.
Pearl Besk
Merrimack