Merrimack voters want their concerns voiced
To the Editor: There’s nothing confusing about the values of Granite Staters, so it’s incredibly concerning to see the lack of commitment Democrat candidate Wendy Thomas holds to her own political beliefs. For example, Wendy claims to be undecided on an income tax, despite voting to implement one on multiple occasions. She also voted to establish a bill to annually charge Granite Staters a road usage fee based upon their vehicles miles per gallon.
Her disingenuous rhetoric is of no benefit to New Hampshire residents, who look for transparency and clarity from their candidates to decide if their values properly align. It is unfair of candidate Wendy Thomas to be so unclear in her views — her own campaign website lacks any information or guidance toward her political opinions.
Merrimack residents should look to a candidate who has solid footing in their values and has the confidence to openly express them throughout their campaign endeavors. Merrimack residents should look to Bill Boyd.
Bill Boyd is an active member of our community, and while he himself is humble in voicing his good works, others boast his thorough dedication and ample skill set. Merrimack would do well in electing a strong candidate like Bill, who will voice the concerns of his constituents with the same determination he does his own.
GINGER HEALD
Merrimack