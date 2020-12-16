Merrimack wrong to proceed with wrestling
To the Editor: I’m responding to the article that appeared in the New Hampshire Union Leader Wednesday, Dec. 9th, edition regarding the Merrimack School Board’s decision to allow winter wrestling to proceed, reversing their previous decision. Appropriately, the board decided several weeks ago that wrestling, as a contact-intensive sport, be discontinued at this time.
I’m discouraged that the emotional pleas from the athletes would change the opinion of a group of adults, whose main purpose is to foster the education and safety of the students and staff.
Input from the board, which supports this decision, based on proposals of safety procedures that can be established for these meets, as well as imposing the onus of risk on the athletes and their families, is sending the wrong message.
I was a student athlete in college, as were my children. We would all feel the disappointment that you feel. But disappointment alone is not a reason to change what is in the best interest of all involved.
I applaud athletic director Michael Soucy for standing by his commitment to protect the health of his students, staff and parents. Hopefully, more will listen to him in the future.
ROBERT G. ROSS
Springwood Way, Manchester