Merry Christmas!
To the Editor: Here we are about to end the year 2020. I hear the questions every day, “Will there ever be an end to this, will we beat COVID-19?” Even though I don’t have a definite answer to these questions, I hear you.
But, now that I think about it, when looking back at the year 1918, how did they celebrate Christmas? The Great War had just ended, but on its heels the country was experiencing the Spanish flu pandemic.
Americans back then did the same things that we are doing now. They followed simple instructions and went through the process to help fight the battle of flu.
Perhaps that’s a reason why it is very important to follow the simple guidelines. You might not like your government for many legitimate reasons, but everyone’s help and cooperation will eventually prove successful over time.
We will beat COVID-19 and prove ourselves America Strong. I agree with many people that it is exhausting, as I cash out every customer and wash down my counter wondering if it is working at all. It is sad, and I understand that everyone is ready to move on. But taking the precautions is what it takes to get back to normal. God bless America.
ALLISON DORRINGTON
Market Street, Manchester