Messmer for Executive Council
To the Editor: I’m a physician living in New Hampshire with more than 20 years in practice. I first met Mindi Messmer during her run for U.S. Congress in the District 1 race in 2018. At that time Mindi was a state representative with an incredible track record of writing legislation and for getting bills passed with bipartisan support.
Messmer was also an environmental scientist who helped to pinpoint the PFAS contamination from the Coakley Landfill and helped to identify a CDC-confirmed pediatric cancer cluster in New Hampshire.
Mindi’s passion, dedication and knowledge inspired me to work hard for her campaign and she did very well in a crowded field without taking any PAC money and with funding and enthusiasm from real people. The people on her staff were so warm, wonderful and generous. I’m now wholeheartedly supporting Mindi Messmer to represent District 3 on the Executive Council.
On the Executive Council, Mindi will be a tireless advocate for clean water, public health and other issues as well, including women’s rights, voter access and drawing fair voter districts. She will also assure that any New Hampshire Supreme Court justice is qualified and is an advocate for the people.
I urge the voters of District 3 to elect Mindi in November. Let’s keep New Hampshire safe, healthy and fair.
Michael Dowe
Gilford