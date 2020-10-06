Messner has demonstrated New Hampshire values
To the Editor: As we face this pandemic and the economic challenges that follow, we need someone like Corky Messner in the U.S. Senate, someone who understands what must be done to get our nation back on track. Endorsed by President Donald Trump, he will support the policies needed to restore our economy.
As he travels the state, Corky has met with countless Granite Staters who see daily headlines about the chaos and violence plaguing our cities. These are uncertain times, and we need someone in the U.S. Senate who is not a career politician, who has not abandoned New Hampshire’s values.
Corky Messner is a reassuring voice in these days of divisiveness. He has a plan to strengthen America and return our sense of unity and purpose. He is the one candidate in the race who sees a vision for the nation that includes economic prosperity, individual freedom, and national pride.
As a U.S. Army captain stationed in West Germany, he witnessed what totalitarianism and “Big Brother” government can do to break a people’s spirit. That is why he is committed to protecting our freedoms as laid out in the Bill of Rights.
As a businessman, he knows the path to success is hard work, not handouts.
As a father, he understands that our future generations cannot be burdened by a ballooning national debt.
As an American, he continues to show the pride and respect for our flag, for our standing as a free nation.
Corky Messner must be our next U.S. senator!
FRED DOUCETTE
Salem