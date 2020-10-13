Messner has stared ‘Big Brother’ in the eye
To the Editor: It’s never been more critical to get our country back on track. Not only economically, but socially as well.
Corky Messner is a reassuring voice in these days of divisiveness and turmoil. He has a plan to strengthen America and return our sense of unity and of purpose.
Messner is the one candidate in the race who sees a vision for the nation that includes economic prosperity, individual freedom, and national pride.
His days as an U.S. Army captain stationed in West Germany taught him what totalitarianism and “Big Brother” government can do to break a people’s spirit. That is why he is committed to protecting our freedoms as laid out in the Bill of Rights.
As a businessman, he knows the path to success is hard work, not hand-outs.
As a father, he understands that our future generations cannot be burdened by a ballooning national debt.
As an American, he continues to show the pride and respect for our flag, for our standing as a free nation.
That’s why Corky Messner must be our next U.S. senator!
PHILIP ABIRACHED
Windham