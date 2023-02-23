Methane pollution from the oil and gas sector is accelerating
To the Editor: Methane pollution from the oil and gas sector is accelerating the pace of climate change and harming the health of our families and communities across the country. That is why we are counting on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to quickly finalize the strongest possible safeguards to cut methane and other harmful pollution from the oil and gas industry.
The updated draft rule improves upon or maintained many of the standards in the original draft rule released by EPA in 2021 identified by climate, public health, and environmental justice advocates like myself. These include ensuring all wells are regularly and frequently monitored for leaks and that outdated pneumatic equipment is replaced with zero-emitting options. In addition to ensuring that each of these key provisions remain in the final rule, there is more work to be done to ensure that communities like mine are protected.
The EPA must do more to ensure that:
Operators at wells capture associated gas and limit flaring of that gas in instances in which it is necessary for safety or maintenance reasons;
Strengthen standards to address emissions from storage tanks by making the standards applicable to more tanks;
Provide a clear path for participation in the Super Emitter Response Program by ensuring communities and citizens can access data and technologies to help reduce methane and other pollutants in the areas where we live and work.
My community is counting on the EPA to quickly address these concerns.