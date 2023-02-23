Methane pollution from the oil and gas sector is accelerating

To the Editor: Methane pollution from the oil and gas sector is accelerating the pace of climate change and harming the health of our families and communities across the country. That is why we are counting on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to quickly finalize the strongest possible safeguards to cut methane and other harmful pollution from the oil and gas industry.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Friday, February 17, 2023
Thursday, February 16, 2023