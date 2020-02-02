Middle America decides
To the Editor: The next presidential election will be determined by Middle America, where average hard working Americans know what is important living in this great country.
People are sick and tired of the nonsense espoused by many of the nut jobs who claim to be Democrats. It is hard to believe that the working class has been totally thrown to the side of the road when it comes to being represented in this country.
Veterans have a problem getting benefits, and in some cases, sleep in the streets while illegal immigrants are being pandered to.
People see what is going on and they do not like it. Democratic candidates have succumbed to socialism.
They are fine placing the government in control of our lives. It does sound great until you look at countries where it exists such as Cuba and Venezuela.
Bernie Sanders is clueless while he is admired by all United States Representatives and Senators from New Hampshire. One would think that the voters of New Hampshire think like Bernie Sanders when you take a close look at who is getting elected at the federal level. Certainly a conundrum. President Trump will get re-elected in 2020. You can count on it.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro