Military sex assaults require change
To the Editor: In a July 7 report on the PBS Newshour the following statistics for sexual assault in the military were given: “Approximately 20,000 U.S. military members are sexually assaulted annually. But only 7,816 reported those cases, and only in 350 cases were perpetrators charged with a crime.”
The report added that 64% of those who reported assaults faced retaliation.
Clearly, the system is not working when only 5% of those accused of assault face charges and 64% of the victims face retaliation. One major problem is the victim has to report the assault to their commanding officer who, in most cases, knows and is friends with the accused. Thus, most complaints get swept under the rug. Given the number of victims that face retaliation it is amazing any victim is brave enough to come forward.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has been trying for a decade to get sexual assault cases out of the chain of command. She has the bipartisan support for her bill including our two senators, but the male co-chairmen on her committee have blocked it from even coming to a vote. The time has come for Senators Jack Reed and James Inhofe to allow a vote on this issue.
WALTER HAMILTON
Portsmouth