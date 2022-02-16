To the Editor: Removal of Durham’s Mill Pond Dam would be a tragedy. The dam creates Durham’s Mill Pond. Without the dam there would be no pond. What is the pond today would become a swamp. For 100 years the pond has played a critical role in detaining the pollutants from run-off from University of New Hampshire and town sources that end up in the pond. The town has neglected its responsibility to be a good steward to the pond for decades and should address that problem, not the removal of the dam.
The pond today is 514 feet wide. Without the dam the pond will shrink to 32 feet in width. The average depth of the river at Mill Pond today is 2.2 feet. With the dam gone, it will be six inches deep. No longer will it be Durham’s Mill Pond. It will be Durham’s SWAMP. Gone will be the winter days of skating and cross-country skiing and the summer afternoons of canoeing and kayaking.
There are those who claim that without the dam the river will flow freely, but they are sadly mistaken. The dam naysayers rarely mention the fact that the Mill Pond Dam is not the only dam in town. One mile up the river stands the massive UNH dam protecting the town’s and the university’s water supply. With that dam in place, there can be no freely flowing river.
To the Editor: Do your elected representatives care what you think? With maps currently proposed for NH’s House, Senate and Executive Council Districts, elected representatives won’t have to care. These maps keep districts safe for incumbents. No competition -- no need to care!