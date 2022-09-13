Misinformation about ‘forced birth’ movement

To the Editor: As I see more misinformation being spread about the forced birth movement, I feel morally compelled to speak up. Speaking strictly from a financial and economic perspective, to avoid religious or political propaganda, the consequences will be steep. Unplanned pregnancies happen most often to people who are already in a low-income bracket, who cohabit, who are ages 18 to 24, or are of color. The burden of poverty is inherited, with 49% of American babies in poor families remaining poor for at least half of their lives — compared to just 4% of those not born into poverty.

Friday, September 09, 2022
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Sunday, September 04, 2022