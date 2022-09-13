To the Editor: As I see more misinformation being spread about the forced birth movement, I feel morally compelled to speak up. Speaking strictly from a financial and economic perspective, to avoid religious or political propaganda, the consequences will be steep. Unplanned pregnancies happen most often to people who are already in a low-income bracket, who cohabit, who are ages 18 to 24, or are of color. The burden of poverty is inherited, with 49% of American babies in poor families remaining poor for at least half of their lives — compared to just 4% of those not born into poverty.
So, why not give up children for adoption? One in four kids in foster care will experience PTSD symptoms, and former foster children are twice as likely as U.S. war veterans to experience PTSD as adults. Studies show almost a third of foster children are mistreated by either a foster parent or some other adult in the foster home.
These are not people who can contribute to society, because our society has failed to provide for and protect them — its primary essential function. It is crucial that we ensure all people have livable income, a secure home, and sound mental health so they can participate in our community as healthy, cared-for people.
America has the second-highest mortality rate in comparable countries, and the fourth highest maternal mortality rate. If we want to flourish as a nation, we must care for everyone who lives here. Without exception.