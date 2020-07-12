Misleading headline

To the Editor: In regards to the article by Josie Albertson-Grove, I found the headline to be very misleading and controversial — “Few PPP loans went to NH businesses identified as minority-owned.” The article itself wasn’t bad…although a little light on facts. I was horrified when I read the title but didn’t glean any information that minority firms had been discriminated against. She states that only five minority businesses received PPP loans — but doesn’t say how many applied, nor interviewed anyone that was denied.

And when it came to black-owned businesses, the article inferred that many did not know of the program. I don’t run a business but I heard about both the federal PPP and the state small business programs repeatedly on TV, radio and in the Union Leader!

I’m very disappointed that the headline encourages the current unrest in the country.

DENNIS PEDLEY

Londonderry

Saturday, July 11, 2020
Friday, July 10, 2020
Thursday, July 09, 2020
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump rally threatens NH's health

To the Editor: Having moved to New Hampshire from Miami two years ago, I was proud of the response of the citizens of this great state to the COVID-19 virus and now we are better off for it. Things are not great, and there is pain and suffering for sure, but compared to other states, y’all c…

Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Monday, July 06, 2020
Sunday, July 05, 2020