Misleading headline
To the Editor: In regards to the article by Josie Albertson-Grove, I found the headline to be very misleading and controversial — “Few PPP loans went to NH businesses identified as minority-owned.” The article itself wasn’t bad…although a little light on facts. I was horrified when I read the title but didn’t glean any information that minority firms had been discriminated against. She states that only five minority businesses received PPP loans — but doesn’t say how many applied, nor interviewed anyone that was denied.
And when it came to black-owned businesses, the article inferred that many did not know of the program. I don’t run a business but I heard about both the federal PPP and the state small business programs repeatedly on TV, radio and in the Union Leader!
I’m very disappointed that the headline encourages the current unrest in the country.
DENNIS PEDLEY
Londonderry