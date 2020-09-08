Mitchell is the best candidate for Merrimack County sheriff
To the Editor: Hands down, the best qualified candidate for Merrimack County sheriff is Keith Mitchell.
There is no comparison when it comes to experience in this race. Keith is the most qualified candidate for this office with his 30+ years with the Concord Police Department, rising from a patrol officer to commander of the Criminal Investigations Division to ultimately reaching the position of deputy chief of operations. In those roles, Keith had the opportunity to manage very large departments and budgets, which puts him in the best position for this role.
It is now more important than ever that effective law enforcement leaders possess the desire and ability to recognize deficiencies, make difficult choices and be prepared to make sometimes unpopular decisions to effect positive change. The end result will be enhanced professionalism and service to the public.
Keith’s leadership, experience, education and training is exactly what the sheriff’s office needs and as a result the office will be ethically sound, integrity driven and completely transparent. Unfortunately, no other candidate running for this office has the experience, knowledge and training that Keith possesses, not even close. And the Sheriff’s office is the second largest law enforcement agency in the county.
You couldn’t find a better family man with extremely high ethical values. As Keith now works as a deputy sheriff, he sees opportunities for improvement and recognizes his experience, knowledge and energy can still be utilized to make the great citizens of Merrimack County safer and more secure.
KEVIN SMITH
Pembroke