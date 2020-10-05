Biden-Harris best pick for NH conservatives
To the Editor: In winning the Democratic nomination for president, Joseph Biden defeated opponents from the liberal wing of his party. Biden and Kamala Harris are now the moderate choices in November. There are some who prefer more conservative candidates, but Donald Trump and so many of his followers have perverted conservatism with incompetence, anti-Semitism, racism, and dishonesty.
Trump is incompetent. Ignoring medical science, he dismisses the gravity of the COVID-19 epidemic, and fails to use the tools of government to protect the American people. Consequently, too many have died.
Trump is an anti-Semite. In the debate on Tuesday night, he again refused to criticize the white-power torchlight groups who marched through Charlottesville shouting “Jews will not replace us.”
Trump is a racist. He refuses to condemn the increasingly visible attacks on Black citizens. He then calls peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters “terrorists” and conflates all protesters with the small minority of people who have looted stores, started fires, and engaged in violence against police officers.
Truth itself is without value to Trump. While Biden strongly and repeatedly condemns violence against property and police, Trump lies that a Biden administration would defund law enforcement.
For decent conservatives, the moderate Biden-Harris ticket is the choice. The choice for addressing the festering problems plaguing our country, and the choice for those who care about competence and decency in government.
JERRY HANAUER
Bedford