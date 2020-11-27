Health care heroes are needed immediately
To the Editor: There seems to be a shortage of licensed nurse assistants to care for the most vulnerable people in our communities. Even before COVID-19, some skilled nursing homes and long-term care facilities functioned without enough nursing staff, especially the 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift, and weekends.
Since COVID-19, the shortage of staff seems to be getting worse. Residents may not die of COVID-19, but they may die because there are not enough staff to help them with basic needs, such as being fed, washed/dressed, and helped with toileting. This lack of care can lead to dehydration, skin breakdown, infections, falls, and other significant problems.
Luke 14:12-14 “When you give a banquet, make it your habit to invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, and the blind. Then you will be blessed because they can’t repay you. For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the just.”
Just as members of America’s greatest generation signed up to serve God and our country during World War II, it is time for our generation to step up and take care of our most vulnerable neighbors. We need people age 16 to 76 to step up and take care of skilled nursing home and LTC residents. We need more nurse assistants. Now.
If you feel God calling you to help, some facilities accept volunteers. For information about starting a health care career as a licensed nurse assistant, visit nhneedscaregivers.org.
BILL CARRAHER
Goffstown