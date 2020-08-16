More homeschooling because it’s working

To the Editor: I don’t doubt parents are concerned about their children getting sick as they return to school. However, I believe the article from last Sunday’s paper regarding online charter classes is missing a second significant reason for increased enrollment.

I think parents realized their children received a better education after the schools closed due to the virus.

Depending on the amount of time teachers actually taught their classes remotely, students across New Hampshire got a mixed bag of instruction. For the parents who took it upon themselves to pick up the slack and teach their children (methods they learned as children), they saw a huge increase in their children’s progress by the end of the year.

Because of this, they may have decided that finding an online school was a better option for their children.

LORI MITCHELL

Deering

Friday, August 14, 2020
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: White women face party snub

To the Editor: For the past two or three decades, American women have served with distinction at all levels in politics and government as governors, senators, congresswomen and cabinet members. Yet, now, if they are not women of color it appears that in the present super-charged atmosphere, …

Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Monday, August 10, 2020