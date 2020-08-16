More homeschooling because it’s working
To the Editor: I don’t doubt parents are concerned about their children getting sick as they return to school. However, I believe the article from last Sunday’s paper regarding online charter classes is missing a second significant reason for increased enrollment.
I think parents realized their children received a better education after the schools closed due to the virus.
Depending on the amount of time teachers actually taught their classes remotely, students across New Hampshire got a mixed bag of instruction. For the parents who took it upon themselves to pick up the slack and teach their children (methods they learned as children), they saw a huge increase in their children’s progress by the end of the year.
Because of this, they may have decided that finding an online school was a better option for their children.
LORI MITCHELL
Deering