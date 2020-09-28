To the Editor: When he knew we were facing disaster, President Donald Trump told us COVID-19 was like the flu. Now, after the deaths of 200,000 Americans, the President announces his policy for defeating COVID. Trump's strategy is to let the virus run rampant throughout the nation until it disappears. He believes that if 65 to 70 percent of us are infected the virus will go away.
This policy stresses optional mask wearing, opening schools and colleges to in-person classes, and resuming normal businesses operations.
If the disease fatality rate is only one percent, we will have a horrific problem. We could lose more than two million people.
Americans respond to crises by doing what is necessary, not by panicking. The greatest generation was led through the Great Depression and World War II by leaders who told them the truth. We need leaders who level with us when times are hard and give us the information needed to get through the crisis. By avoiding the truth and contradicting the experts, the President made things worse.
I hope and pray we all think seriously about the next four years if our President is re-elected. After serving 39 years in and with the military services, I know what real leadership is, unfortunately our President is not capable of leadership. So, I ask you, how many loved ones are you willing to sacrifice for a man who cannot and will not use his power to protect our people?
JAMES POPLIN
Major USAF (Retired)
Jaffrey