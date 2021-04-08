More papers needed
To the Editor: If the Union Leader is the state newspaper why is it that I am unable to purchase a Sunday paper at 1:45 p.m.? I went to my neighborhood store, a five-minute walk to purchase a paper and was told they only received five papers and they were all gone. Gorham is a town of about 3,000 people. It is also a very busy tourist spot. With only four spots to buy your paper, only leaving five per store is just ludicrous.
I went to every spot where the Union Leader is sold and received the same response, “We didn’t get enough papers.” Many times when I get out of work at 2:15 p.m., I need to search for a paper. Please don’t suggest that I go online or subscribe. Your company should be able to deliver enough papers to cover the demand. If some go unsold, that is part of the business. There is always a certain amount of loss built in.
It’s bad enough there is no Saturday edition and the local state sports coverage is lacking, but you should at least give those of us who choose to read your paper a chance to purchase one.
JIM COUHIE
Gorham