Help protect seniors

To the Editor: HB246 is currently under consideration in our Legislature. If it becomes law then vulnerable citizens, including senior citizens, will be able to obtain a protective order to stop the abuse. Abuse isn’t just physical but includes forgery, withholding medicine, doctor appointments, Social Security or pension benefits. Care givers, family members, and those holding a power of attorney are often the abusers.

Please contact your state representative and urge them to vote for passage of this important bill. Other states, including those in New England, have enacted similar legislation. Please urge your representative to help New Hampshire join the fight against the abuse of vulnerable citizens

ARNOLD NEWMAN

Marlborough

Sunday, February 14, 2021
