To the Editor: My husband, David LeBlanc, enlisted in the New Hampshire Army National Guard at the age of 19 in the early 1970s for a six-year stint. During this time we married and had two boys. When he died in 2016, there was no flag presented to me so I contacted Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office to question it. This was my answer from a staff member, paraphrased due to word count:
“We are unable to provide the flag free of charge. Our office would still be more than happy to provide a flag and certificate in honor of David’s service if you are able to send a check to cover the cost of the flag. The flags range in price from $20 to $33 depending on the size and material.”
I was horrified that this was the way they treated a person who put in time, however short it was. David was a true American who loved his country and what it allowed us to have through our freedom. Believe me, I totally get the difference in commitment between active and guardsmen, however, they are all there to serve. When he voluntarily put the uniform on — key word “voluntarily” — he did not know what services he would be asked to do.
Reading your article gave me hope that there would finally be some recognition of the importance of the guardsmen’s role in our military. This new law, if enacted, will change that.