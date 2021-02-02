More stimulus payments are a waste of money
To the Editor: The current plan to send everyone earning less than $75,000 a year (couples $150,000) an additional $1,400 stimulus check results is a massive waste of what I invest in the federal government.
Way too much of that money is going where it is not needed; both the Biden administration proposal and the congressional legislation should find a way to better target those funds.
My husband and I are two of many I know who have each received $1,800 in COVID stimulus money that we have no need for. We are retired. We own our home and both vehicles outright. We each have pensions that are adequate for our needs and wants, yet total less than the $150,000 ceiling for receiving maximum stimulus payments.
When the first payments came last year, I understood that the circumstances were dire and that the stimulus had to be done quickly. My solution was to give the $1,200 to local organizations helping those who are most in need: Community Action Partners, Goodwin Community Health, and My Friend’s Place.
I am doing the same with the recent $600 that has magically appeared in my checking account. If I receive another $1,400 stimulus check from the government, I will donate that as well.
While I probably cannot change the current plan (though I can and do contact my representatives), I can make sure that money I don’t need will go — locally — to where I know that it is very much needed.
JAMES VERSCHUEREN
Dover