Vandalism a sign of the times

To the Editor: I have noticed a recent uptick in vandalism of houses and lawn political signs in my town and the surrounding communities. Of note, all these lawn political signs are Republican signs. I never see a Democrat sign vandalized. This aligns with the current rioting and looting going on across our country from liberal groups for Black Lives Matter protests.

It is incredibly sad that the modern-day Democrat Party has embraced this type of uncivil and non-peaceful behavior. Wouldn’t it be nice to see just one Democrat stand up and say this type of conduct from these liberal group is not acceptable? However, they are saying nothing because it is the elected Democrat leaders who are pushing this radical agenda. No votes from me going to any Democrat candidate. They have proven that the rule of law does not matter to them.

MARCUS JAMES

Durham

Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Monday, July 06, 2020
Sunday, July 05, 2020
Thursday, July 02, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Logistics center is not Hudson’s best option

To the Editor: A previous writer stated that the Hudson Logistics Center is “the best option we will ever get for our town.” Given this project’s negative impacts, I don’t want to settle for it just because it’s the one on the table now. This Center will create additional burdens on the town…

Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Monday, June 29, 2020