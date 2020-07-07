Vandalism a sign of the times
To the Editor: I have noticed a recent uptick in vandalism of houses and lawn political signs in my town and the surrounding communities. Of note, all these lawn political signs are Republican signs. I never see a Democrat sign vandalized. This aligns with the current rioting and looting going on across our country from liberal groups for Black Lives Matter protests.
It is incredibly sad that the modern-day Democrat Party has embraced this type of uncivil and non-peaceful behavior. Wouldn’t it be nice to see just one Democrat stand up and say this type of conduct from these liberal group is not acceptable? However, they are saying nothing because it is the elected Democrat leaders who are pushing this radical agenda. No votes from me going to any Democrat candidate. They have proven that the rule of law does not matter to them.
MARCUS JAMES
Durham