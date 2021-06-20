Most outrageous budget bill I’ve ever seen in NH
To the Editor: I have lived in New Hampshire for 54 years and in all that time I don’t recall a more outrageous budget bill.
The school voucher program provides funding for private schools with no accountability to the taxpayers for their curriculum. It also violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution by funding religious education with public money. It is undemocratic because it lacks public support. In the Senate’s public hearings on educational vouchers, over 3,240 signed in against the bill with only 516 in favor. Despite the impact on local school funding, this program has no place in the budget bill. Its inclusion is a political stunt to discourage opponents from voting against it.
I also oppose the ban on discussions of racism and sexism. Not only does this deprive students of important information, but it is censorship that violates the First Amendment’s provision for freedom of speech. This, too, has no place in the budget.
The abortion provision is inhumane. It has no exemption for rape, incest, or the condition of the fetus. It, too, has no place in the budget bill.
I urge our voters to contact the governor at governorsununu@nh.gov and urge him to veto this budget bill.
JANE BOYER
Bedford