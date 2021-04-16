If police pull you over just do as you are told
To the Editor: Many of us old-timers played a game called “Mother, may I?” when we were children. It was a lot of fun, taught us manners, self-restraint, and grew our social skillset. The game required us to listen carefully to the mother’s commands, ask permission to perform those commands, and then flawlessly execute those commands. Any player who messed up got set back. The attributes we acquired from playing “Mother, May I?” contributed to molding us into responsible, disciplined adults.
As a “Mother, may I?” grownup, I know that when a police officer signals me to stop my vehicle and pull to the side of the road, I will do so. When that officer tells me to turn off the engine and keep my hands in view, I will. All instructions that the officer gives me I will follow without argument. When the traffic stop concludes, both officer and I will be safely on our merry ways.
It takes only some mutual respect, an appreciation for the risks police officers endure on the job, and a willingness to cooperate for the process to work as it should. And when the system breaks down, it typically isn’t because the officer is prejudiced against the driver, but rather the driver is often under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or simply someone who defies authority and is bent on challenging the officer.
Would someone like to play a friendly game of “Mother, may I?”
RONALD PELLETERI
Northbrook Dr., Manchester