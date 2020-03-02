Letter: Mourning Massachusetts

To the Editor: Many years ago the state that I loved and grew up in, Massachusetts, had a two-party system in place. Both Democrats and Republicans had a basic understanding of civic duty and serving the public interest.
For the most part, the laws in Massachusetts were respected and obeyed and the Bay State was known across the country as a showcase for prestigious universities and world-class hospitals.
Our wonderful sports teams — the Red Sox, the Celtics, the Bruins, and eventually the Patriots — gave us so many happy memories. Our neighborhoods were places of summertime barbecues and wintertime snow forts, and holiday get-togethers with family and friends.
Lending a helping hand to a neighbor in need back then wasn’t political; it was biblical. Today Massachusetts is a lawless one-party state, and I grieve over the beautiful Massachusetts that I once knew.
Tom Rhodes
Hooksett
Monday, March 02, 2020
To the Editor: A seat belt law is a good idea and we're last in the country to do so. Now, how about mandatory vehicle insurance?
To the Editor: This week, Senator Shaheen took a stand for the reproductive health rights of Granite Staters by voting against the 20-week abortion ban and the so-called “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” named after a bald faced lie.
Sunday, March 01, 2020
To the Editor: Governor Sununu often relies on untruths to justify his position on issues. “I’m a Trump guy through and through,” he once said.
To the Editor: As a high school student, I participated in sports for the same reasons other girls do. For the pure love of it, for one thing – the joy and exhilaration of skiing, or running cross-country.
To the Editor: Charlestown voters, why are we asking school board members and voters from Acworth, Alstead, Langdon and Walpole to make decisions for Charlestown?
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
To the Editor: Shame on the Union Leader for publishing the thoughts of Donald Trump Jr. He does not deserve one sentence of space in the newspaper. The paper should use the space to publish articles worth reading.
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
To the Editor: As someone who has been helped many times by our EMTs and Police I am concerned that their services are already being stretched above capacity. I am not comfortable with the idea that they may not have the resources to meet Bedford’s increasing needs.
To the Editor: With the bad weather last week, I was home from work and happened to watch Gov. Sununu’s “State of the State Address.” I found the speech to be a breath of fresh air and a significant contrast to President Trump’s “State of the Union Address” from a few weeks ago.
To the Editor: Our legislature is considering two bills, HB1251 and SB480, that would demand female athletes have their genitals examined, submit to blood work, and have their chromosomes tested in order to join a school sports team.
To The Editor: Since our government was founded there has always been a tension between norms and statutes, that is individual freedom (how much we can depend on human decency, morality and good will to uphold and defend our ideals) vs. government intervention (what laws and regulations do w…
To the Editor: In response to women’s Marches to get the vote, I would like to take a little time to explain how women have struggled to understand their place in society.
Monday, February 24, 2020
To the Editor: Unintended consequences can result when failing to fully anticipate all applications. The latest is Title IX athletics clashing with transgender men competing in girls’ sporting events.