Political opportunists
To the Editor: I have some questions regarding Matt Mowers and Corky Messner and their campaigns. Were either of these gentlemen born in New Hampshire? Did they grow up or go to school in New Hampshire? Did they raise families in New Hampshire? Did they work in New Hampshire businesses? The answer to each of these questions is no.
Mowers and Messner know nothing about us, yet they claim that they will represent us in Washington. How can they represent people that they do not know? The only people they know are themselves, and the only people they will represent are themselves. Slick campaign ads do not change the fact that these two gentlemen are outsiders who are out for their own political ends and who don’t give a damn about the people of the Granite State.
RUDOLPH BOURGET
Weare