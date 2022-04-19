To the Editor: The first-in-the-nation primary gives Granite Staters an opportunity to correctly vet candidates and a unique perspective on how politics operates. I will be voting for Matt Mowers to be the Republican nominee from New Hampshire’s First Congressional District this September because his passion and experience will make him a phenomenal representative. Whether it be one of his many campaign stops, published articles, or interviews, Matt is working extremely hard to get his message out to every corner of the district. Most importantly, he is leading the way for a new generation of conservative leadership.
Mowers supports term limits, wants to regain America’s energy independence, and will be a fierce advocate for parents of schoolchildren. I am confident that he will be a transparent legislator, unlike our current representative. While the other candidates in Matt’s race try to tear him down and spread lies about him, I am confident that he will win this September and go on to defeat Chris Pappas.
Chis Pappas is not honest with Granite Staters on his record. He claims to be bipartisan now that it’s an election year. Congressman Pappas is lying because, he votes with the far left and socialist politicians 100% of the time. With rising costs, and the highest inflation in more than 40 years, it’s time for change in Washington. Therefore, I will be voting for Matt Mowers in the Sept. 13th primary election and the November 8th general election. Matt will make us all proud.
