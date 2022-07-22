Mowers is the new face NH conservatives need

To the Editor: I am proud to support Matt Mowers in the upcoming election for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District. For far too long, our state has been sending career politicians to Washington, like Chris Pappas, who votes with Nancy Pelosi (nearly) 100% of the time and ignores the true needs of the people of New Hampshire.

