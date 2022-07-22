To the Editor: I am proud to support Matt Mowers in the upcoming election for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District. For far too long, our state has been sending career politicians to Washington, like Chris Pappas, who votes with Nancy Pelosi (nearly) 100% of the time and ignores the true needs of the people of New Hampshire.
Matt Mowers is the new conservative leader that we need to send to Washington and one who will fight for the people of New Hampshire. Matt has the experience needed to take on the D.C. Democrats. While working for Donald Trump’s State Department, Matt identified excessive spending and proposed budget cuts to Congress. Matt focused on taking action and making actual changes. Matt wants to address important issues such as lowering inflation, lowering our taxes and securing the border. Matt values small businesses and realizes that lower taxes will allow for small businesses to grow and succeed.
Matt understands the challenges that people in the Granite State face every single day. Matt listens to constituents and takes time to understand the concerns that the people of New Hampshire have. As a husband and father raising a child here, he understands these issues firsthand.
Matt is the new conservative voice that New Hampshire needs. Join me in supporting Matt Mowers on September 13th.