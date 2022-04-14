To the Editor: Congressional candidate Matt Mowers reminds me of that greedy kid who trick-or-treats on Halloween, changes his costume, and then knocks on the same doors again to get more candy. Instead of changing a costume, however, he changed his state of residence from New Hampshire, where he had only lived for a few years, back to his native state of New Jersey. Although he had already voted in the Granite State’s presidential primary in February 2016, he thought it would be just fine to participate in the Garden State’s contest as well.
Mowers’ failure to abide by that wise old proverb “you can’t have your cake and eat it too” clearly reveals his poor judgement. His transgression also exemplifies his lack of loyalty to the Granite State. He moved here in 2013 not just to become the executive director of the state Republican Party but also to prepare for N.J. Governor Chris Christie’s upcoming presidential campaign. When Christie’s campaign failed, Mowers moved back to New Jersey only to return to New Hampshire in 2020 as a carpetbagger seeking a Congressional seat.
Whether or not Mowers technically broke any laws, the current voting controversy would follow him into the general election preventing him from ever beating Chris Pappas, who already defeated him in the previous election.
For the sake of all Granite State Republicans, Mowers must quit now and let someone with better judgement, deeper New Hampshire roots, and a stronger chance of beating Pappas compete for the Congressional 1st District seat.
