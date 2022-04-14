To the Editor: We cannot have a candidate in our Republican primary who is a poster boy for election fraud on Hillary Clinton’s Twitter, while the Democrats are also actively seeking to undermine our elections. 2020 made clear how important it is to ensure that every eligible voter gets but one vote at the ballot box. Matt Mowers cast two votes in the 2016 presidential primary -- one in New Hampshire and one in his home state of New Jersey -- and is now trying to concoct a classic political spin instead of just owning up to what he did: cheat. Our party cannot have a candidate who pulled a Democrat voting stunt running for office. Matt Mowers must drop out of this race. He is not on our team as that is not our way.
New Hampshire is tired of political spinsters -- we need a real person with honor and courage to represent us in D.C. There is only one candidate in this race who has proven time and again that she will fight for election integrity -- and that is Karoline Leavitt. And, unlike Matt Mowers, Karoline Leavitt -- and her campaign chest -- were raised here, and she shares our values.
If you want to have voter integrity -- vote for the candidate that lives it, not the one that votes in multiple states. It stands to reason that when Mowers was asked by NPR if the election was illegitimate, he cleverly stated [... based upon on what I see and votes that were cast, the guy who got the most votes is sitting in the White House.”] -- never adding a qualifier that the votes were “legitimate”.
Vote with and for integrity, vote for Karoline Leavitt.
To the Editor: When Bosnian Serbs were committing war crimes they termed ethnic cleansing, the U.S. and NATO eventually stepped in militarily to stop the bloodshed. A peace deal was then brokered. Today, Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine. While sanctions will cost Russians financial…