To the Editor: My how things have changed in 2000 years!
The Christian church in her beginnings two millennia ago, her early bishops lived on loaves and fishes, slept in the fields or in the houses of fellow believers; quite a contrast to modern bishops, none whom are married but all who live in palatial residences and who are served five-course meals on mahogany tables on fine china, drinking from crystal goblets, followed by fine wines and expensive cigars. No loaves and fishes for these guys.
Imagine that the Bishop of Buffalo, N.Y., is made to sell his $5 million palace to pay off victims of clerical abuse and their lawyers. No apology to the victims.
If the early church had the bureaucracy it has now it would never had made it out of the Galilee and Judea. The Roman Empire would have endured to this day.
So how long will it be before reform occurs? The opportunity was there 500 years ago and was missed, and as a consequence half its members left. How many are leaving now? Funds are drying up; no more frivolities to waste money. The poor will grow in numbers and remain poor. The destitute will lose hope, all the while the liars will continue to lie to the faithful. Crimes will continue to be hidden and trash will continue to be passed.
DR. EUGENE M. LONG
Eaton